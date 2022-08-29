VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a pickup was killed Sunday night after their truck went off the road in Pungo and struck a tree.

Virginia Beach police say they responded to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Muddy Creek Road, near Pungo Palms Nursey, around 10:38 p.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford F-150 was heading south when it left the road and struck the tree, police say.

No other information, including the identity of the driver, have been shared at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at 757-385-4606.