Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on Route 614 in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man died after he ran off the roadway on Route 614 and struck a tree early Wednesday morning in Middlesex County.

State troopers are currently at the scene of the single-vehicle crash that occurred around 4:40 a.m. on Route 614, near the 700 block of Forest Chapel Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the male driver, and sole occupant of a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling southbound on Route 614 at a high rate of speed when overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

State Police say the driver died upon impact. His identity has not yet been released.