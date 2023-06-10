NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead following an overnight crash in Newport News.

According to Newport News police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Riverlands Drive, not far from Mercury Boulevard and 79th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a sedan that crashed into an HRT bus and caught on fire.

The driver of the sedan died on the scene, and police are still working to identify the victim.

Police say two people were on the HRT bus at the time of the crash. Both have been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The intersection closed for several hours for police investigation, but is now reopened.