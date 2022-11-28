VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Monday afternoon on Shore Drive at Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police announced just after 1:30 p.m. that they were responding to the crash and that all eastbound and westbound lanes at Fort Story were closed. The crash happened around 1 p.m.

They said the driver was the only person inside the car that crashed and only one vehicle was involved. The person’s identity is being withheld until next-of-kin notification.

The roadway has since reopened, and the cause of the crash has not yet been released.