NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole and a pump station Friday morning in Newport News.

It happened just before 7:40 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say the driver, who was heading north on Jefferson at the time, was evaluated for injuries at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and Newport News Waterworks is at the scene accessing damage to the pump station.