Driver charged with DWI after allegedly hitting two children in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A driver is facing charges for allegedly hitting two children with his car in northeast North Carolina earlier this week.

Officials with North Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened Monday night on Colony Drive in Edenton.

A 3-year-old boy was riding a bike and his older brother, 13, was walking behind him when a car hit them. The 13-year-old was thrown into the shoulder ofthe road, while the 3-year-old ended up in the middle of an unmarked roadway, highway patrol said.

Highway patrol said 32-year-old Terry Stanley was behind the wheel of the car and refused a breathalyzer. Troopers charged him with driving while intoxicated and felony inflicting serious injury by a vehicle.

Highway patrol said a charge for hit-and-run may be pending.