Driver arrested after high-speed pursuit in Perquimans County, NC

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver after a high-speed chase Friday morning.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper radioed Perquimans County dispatchers around 11:30 a.m. Friday asking for assistance from local law enforcement after they attempted to make a traffic stop on Ocean Highway, according to a Perquimans County news release.

The vehicle that the trooper attempted to stop fled the scene at a high rate of speed into opposing lanes of traffic. It then traveled down side roads.

A Perquimans County deputy nearby found the vehicle on New Hope Road and attempted to stop it. Again, the vehicle didn’t stop, the news release said.

The high-speed chase continued through Winfall and into downtown Hertford, where the vehicle hit another vehicle in the 300 block of Church Street.

After the crash, the vehicle still continued speeding through downtown until it stopped behind a residence in the 600 block of Church Street.

There, the passenger immediately surrendered. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, but was later apprehended near State Employees Credit Union.

Hertford Police Department, Hertford Fire Department, and Perquimans County EMS helped the vehicle that was hit by the suspect vehicle during the chase.

There were no injuries as a result of the chase.

Authorities have not identified the driver or the passenger.

