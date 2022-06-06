VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is hosting another drive-thru food pantry this week for Virginia Beach residents at the Virginia Beach amphitheater.

It’s happening Tuesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at 3550 Cellar Door Way.

The distribution is open to Virginia Beach residents only and about 60 pounds of food will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, visit the Foodbank’s website.