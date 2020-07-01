Drive-thru courthouse: Marriage, notary services and gun permits in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia moves into phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday, but the Virginia Beach Circuit Court clerk, Tina Sinnen, is trying to keep as many people as possible out of the courthouse while staying open for business.

Just drive right up to the old bank at 1804 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach and you can get hitched, get a notary or a gun permit.

Just fill out the paperwork and shoot it through the tube.

“You’re not getting out of your car, you don’t have to empty your pockets, you’re not having to come through a security station because you’re not leaving your vehicle,” Sinnen said.

Sinnen told WAVY.com she has always wanted to open a satellite office for the convenience of it.

“If you’re not coming to the courthouse building for a court case, it’s really not a user-friendly place to come to, if you will,” she said.

When COVID-19 forced the sheriff to close the courthouse, she seized the opportunity.

“So, there are several things that people have to come in-person to our office, which presented a problem when the building closed down,” she said.

Concealed carry permits are one. Her office is getting 700 to a thousand applications a month. Marriage licenses are another.

The courthouse is reopening, but she wants citizens to know the drive-thru will stay open too as a way to keep people safe and hopefully make life a little easier.

The owner of the building said the court clerk can stay there until next summer. She intends to do that unless she finds a more central location. She is currently looking at one in Town Center.

We’ll let you know if the location changes.

