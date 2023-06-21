NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It was a who’s who at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott as the 76th annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree took place Tuesday.

The night highlighted athletes, coaches, and overall athletic excellence in the Hampton Roads area. The recipients were as follows:

Ellis Loveless Memorial Awards

Zakiya Stephenson, Princess Anne

Anthony Britton, Lake Taylor

Bob Bates Memorial Award

Rashad Cook, Western Branch

Leigh Williams Memorial Award

Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State Basketball

General Douglas MacArthur Memorial Award

Keyontae Johnson, Norview

J. Roy Rodman Memorial Award

John Krikorian

Abe Goldblatt Memorial Award

Jack Ankerson

Tom Fergusson Memorial Award

Dr. Wood Selig

NSC Lifetime Achievement Award

Eddie Webb

The keynote speaker for the event was former NFL player and current cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, Dré Bly.

Bly was a standout at Western Branch in both football and baseball, and the accolades speak for themselves.

2x All American at the University of North Carolina

Super Bowl Champ

2x Pro Bowler

11 seasons in the NFL

He said that this was an honor for him to come back to. He wants to be an inspiration for younger athletes in this area, because it gave him so much.

“It’s good to be back here,” Bly said. “We’re just different in a good way… I have a chance to revisit some conversations. … I have some unfinished business and I plan to make the most of it.”