NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It was a who’s who at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott as the 76th annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree took place Tuesday.
The night highlighted athletes, coaches, and overall athletic excellence in the Hampton Roads area. The recipients were as follows:
Ellis Loveless Memorial Awards
- Zakiya Stephenson, Princess Anne
- Anthony Britton, Lake Taylor
Bob Bates Memorial Award
- Rashad Cook, Western Branch
Leigh Williams Memorial Award
- Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State Basketball
General Douglas MacArthur Memorial Award
- Keyontae Johnson, Norview
J. Roy Rodman Memorial Award
- John Krikorian
Abe Goldblatt Memorial Award
- Jack Ankerson
Tom Fergusson Memorial Award
- Dr. Wood Selig
NSC Lifetime Achievement Award
- Eddie Webb
The keynote speaker for the event was former NFL player and current cornerbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, Dré Bly.
Bly was a standout at Western Branch in both football and baseball, and the accolades speak for themselves.
- 2x All American at the University of North Carolina
- Super Bowl Champ
- 2x Pro Bowler
- 11 seasons in the NFL
He said that this was an honor for him to come back to. He wants to be an inspiration for younger athletes in this area, because it gave him so much.
“It’s good to be back here,” Bly said. “We’re just different in a good way… I have a chance to revisit some conversations. … I have some unfinished business and I plan to make the most of it.”