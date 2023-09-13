VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of sea turtles recently hatched at the North End of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Aquarium says 63 loggerhead hatchlings were spotted in person by their team in person from August 26-31, and all successfully made their way to the ocean. August 28 saw the most number of turtles. That’s when the nest “boiled over,” a term used when multiple hatchlings surface at once.

The aquarium says the nest had an overall success rate of 62%, with another 16 turtles were presumed to have hatched when no team members were present.

One unhatched egg did eventually produce a live hatchling, which was released after dark at the nest site after it emerged.