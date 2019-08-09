Dozens of gang members arrested following ‘Operation Washout’ in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local and federal agencies conducted an operation this week that led to the arrests of more than 30 gang members across Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release the operation was conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 8.

The 32 people arrested were known members of gangs including Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Aryan Nation and New Jersey Skinheads. Eight firearms and an assault rifle were seized in the operation, authorities said.

The Norfolk Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chesapeake and Norfolk sheriff’s offices and several other agencies were involved in the operation.

Over 40 local law enforcement officers were deputized for the operation.

An official with the Department of Justice provided 10 On Your Side withnames of the suspects and the circumstances of their arrest.

Dexter Warren: Kidnapping, strangulation, domestic, assault warrants.

Sebastian Morrison: Six Firearms seized from residence, facing weapon and narcotics charges.

Demetric Harris: Warrants for strangulation, abduction, kidnapping

Melissa McCormac: Gave fake name, fingerprinted on spot confirmed ID. Warrant for Commercial sex trafficking out of VBPD.

Travis Vaughan: Firearm and narcotic charges.

Christopher Wiggins: Arrested after hour-long standoff. Contempt of court warrant, facing firearm charges

Travis Kemp: Robbery warrant.

Toledo Whitaker: Outstanding Norfolk PD warrants and Chesapeake warrant

Anthony Garcia: Outstanding Norfolk PD warrant probation violation

Mitchell Williams: Norfolk PD probation violation

10 On Your Side is working to get more information and booking photos for the 32 people arrested . Stay tuned for updates.