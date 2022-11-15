NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than 40 downtown Norfolk businesses will be holding a food drive to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Participating businesses will take donations beginning Saturday through Dec. 10, and each location will have a donation box and bright orange, “Donate Here” flyer where items will be collected.

Patrons and staff are encouraged to bring non-perishable goods, or scan a QR code to make a digital donation.

Downtown Norfolk Council, Codex and The Stockpot Norfolk will be coordinating the drive and have set a goal of collecting 750 pounds of food and $1,500.

The food drive starts on the same day as the 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade in downtown. Food Lion, a contributing sponsor to the parade, will be accepting donations in MacArthur Square. People can stop by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation tent there to drop off their donations beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday and throughout the parade.

Donations can also be made to the Downtown Norfolk Food & Fund Drive anytime online. For more information, including suggested donations and a list of all participating downtown Norfolk businesses, can be found at DowntownNorfolk.org.