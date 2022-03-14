Don’t depend on luck to get home safely: DMV urges motorists to plan ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The DMV is urging Virginia motorists to celebrate safely and plan ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the DMV, Virginia reported 128 alcohol-related crashes including 69 injuries and four preventable deaths last year from March 16 to 21, a fraction of the hundreds of crashes in the Commonwealth that year.

Alcohol-related crashes account for one-third of all vehicle-related fatalities both locally and nationally.

Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford urges motorists to make a plan for a sober ride home before ayn celebration and to make sure they stick to the plan.

“Never rely on luck to get you home safely if your St. Patrick’s Day celebration includes alcohol,” said Ford.

Alternatives to making a deadly decision to get behind the wheel impaired include:

Designating a friend or family member as a sober driver

Coordinating a ride through public transportation, a taxi service or a ride-sharing company

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the average DUI can cost motorists an average of $10,000 which includes, but is not limited to, a loss of income from jail time, legal fees, court costs, license reinstatement charges, mandatory substance abuse classes, and increased insurance rates.