Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation hosting ‘Re-Imagine America’ symposium at NSU to talk policing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation for Social and Economic Justice is hosting a “Re-Imagine America” symposium on Thursday at Norfolk State University.

A panel of speakers will discuss ways the current policing system can be improved, as well as reimagined community policing.

Speakers will also demand justice for Donovon Lynch. The 25-year-old was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer back in March. The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The symposium is happening from 2:30-4 p.m. It’s free and anyone can go, but you do have to register.