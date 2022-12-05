One of the neglected huskies dropped off at the Norfolk SPCA (Courtesy of the Norfolk SPCA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA is holding its annual Holiday Donation Drive for critically-needed supplies to help support the shelter’s mission while providing opportunities for animals within its temporary care.

“For 130 years, we have proudly served this area by sheltering homeless companion animals, providing low-cost and high-quality veterinary care, and offering other support programs like our Emergency Pet Pantry,” said Norfolk SPCA Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw. “Our longevity and success would not be possible without the generous support we receive from our community.”

The Norfolk SPCA needs things like dry kibble and canned food for dogs and cats of all ages, training treats, household cleaning supplies, bedding and toys.

Go to the Norfolk SPCA’s website for a full list of accepted items or shop online for direct delivery to the shelter.

It said every in-kind donation allows the Norfolk SPCA to save money that it can then use to help more animals.