Domino’s looking to hire about 250 employees between Hampton Roads and Richmond to keep up with demand

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With demand up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Domino’s saying it’s looking to hire about 250 new employees between the Hampton Roads region and greater Richmond area to keep up.
The company announced Tuesday the positions include traditional delivery drivers, e-bike delivery drivers and assistant managers.
A map of job openings shows positions throughout the Southside and Peninsula, as well as Gloucester and Isle of Wight counties.
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
Latest Posts:
