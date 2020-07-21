Domino’s looking to hire about 250 employees between Hampton Roads and Richmond to keep up with demand

MIAMI, FL – APRIL 14: A sign in front of a Domino’s Pizza April 14, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Domino’s Pizza is looking to raise $300 million in the stock market by listing on the New York Stock exchange. The Michigan-based firm already has a London stock market listing for its UK subsidiary. According to media reports, the funds raised may be used to pay off debts. The 44-year-old firm now has 7,400 outlets in more than 50 countries. The firm is reporting that pizza sales are up 5.8% in 2003. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With demand up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Domino’s saying it’s looking to hire about 250 new employees between the Hampton Roads region and greater Richmond area to keep up.

The company announced Tuesday the positions include traditional delivery drivers, e-bike delivery drivers and assistant managers.

A map of job openings shows positions throughout the Southside and Peninsula, as well as Gloucester and Isle of Wight counties.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

