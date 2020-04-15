Dominion fully restores power outages caused by Monday’s storms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy says its workers have restored power to all customers affected by Monday’s storm storms.
Nearly 200,000 Dominion customers in Virginia and North Carolina lost power after high winds snapped trees and toppled power lines. Most of the outages were reported in the Hampton Roads area, and line crews worked around the clock to try to restore power.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, about 300 customers in southeastern Virginia were still in the dark because of the storms and work wasn’t expected to be completed until Wednesday, but Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris says crews were able to get outages dropped to zero by midnight.
