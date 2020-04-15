Dominion fully restores power outages caused by Monday’s storms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy says its workers have restored power to all customers affected by Monday’s storm storms.

Nearly 200,000 Dominion customers in Virginia and North Carolina lost power after high winds snapped trees and toppled power lines. Most of the outages were reported in the Hampton Roads area, and line crews worked around the clock to try to restore power.

A lineman works to restore power in Virginia Beach on April 14. (Dominion Energy photo)

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, about 300 customers in southeastern Virginia were still in the dark because of the storms and work wasn’t expected to be completed until Wednesday, but Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris says crews were able to get outages dropped to zero by midnight.

While we slept last night @DominionEnergy crews wrapped up restoration from Monday’s ferocious wind storm. It knocked down trees, broke power poles, dragged power lines & put nearly 200,000 VA/NC customers in the dark, mostly in the 757. Kudos to our incredible crews! pic.twitter.com/wEB5ijfzlb — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) April 15, 2020

More coverage: Monday storms bring strong winds, causing damage and outages

Ghent residents clean up after storm topples trees, damages property