HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – As scams continue to be on the rise, Dominion Energy has given their customers a few tips on what to look out for.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The energy company sent out an email to customers that gave them the following warning signs to look out for with a scam:

Dominion Energy will not call and threaten service disconnection if you do not make an immediate payment

They will not demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone, ask a customer to wire a transfer, send money orders, or buy a gift card to pay a bill

Be aware that not all scammers will be aggressive. Some scammers are personable to earn the customer’s trust

Dominion Energy also passed along steps customers can take to protect themselves. Customers should hang up if they do receive a scam call and do not provide any account or personal information.

They also recommend that customers set up alerts for their bank and credit cards for any suspicious activity and make sure to use complex passwords for their account.