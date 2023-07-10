RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy is sharing tips that can help you lower your energy bill this summer.

This comes after the company made the announcement that starting this month, customers could save up to $14 on their bills.

Dominion says Virginia lawmakers passed legislation that got rid of a seven-dollar monthly charge. That allowed the energy company to spread fuel costs over several years, which saves customers some bucks.

The reduction makes residential rates 20 percent below the national average and 39 percent below the East Coast regional average.

A Dominion spokesperson, Cherise Newsome, says in the summer, energy usage tends to spike. In order to save customer money, she also had some energy-saving suggestions to make your bill even lower.

“They can do things such as setting their thermostat to about 78 degrees when they’re not home, for example, closing shades because additional sunlight coming in will warm your home,” Newsome said.

Dominion also recommends customers install a smart meter so they can monitor their energy usage. The company also has programs to help people who are struggling to pay their bills.