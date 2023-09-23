(WAVY) — Impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia caused flooding, fallen tree limbs, broken poles, etc., and caused power outages for more than 113,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina, according to Dominion Energy.

As of 12 p.m. on Sept. 23, the number is down to less than 11,500 customers at around 330 locations, a press release states. Additional outages may occur today, but Dominion Energy will continue to restore power as quickly as possible, according to a release.

The areas that were hit the hardest were Virginia Beach, the Peninsula, Suffolk and Portsmouth from damage caused by wind, trees and tree limbs, the release states.

To see updated lists of Dominion Energy’s outages click here.