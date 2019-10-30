Dominion Energy gives $100,000 to help people in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In addition to providing electricity to the community, Dominion Energy is using the power of giving to provide food to the hungry.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has given a $100,000 grant to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

This grant will be distributed to different cities in the Commonwealth including the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore in Norfolk and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Hampton.

“No one should go hungry while food is available. This money will help food banks in many of the communities we serve in Virginia ensure that healthy, nutritious food gets to those in need.” Hunter Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

In addition to helping with the distribution of food, the donation will help mostly with storage problems in the food banks.

According to a news release by The Federation of Virginia Food Banks, while they received 6.3 million pounds of food from January to June, they ended up declining most of it due to limited storage capacity.