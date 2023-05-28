CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Girls Recognizing Our Worth (G.R.O.W) Foundation presents ‘Bridge the Gap: A Community Conversation.‘

Neisha Himes created the G.R.O.W foundation seven years ago, to help families live free of violence and educate the community about the barriers many people face in a toxic relationship.

On Saturday, a diverse group of panelists discussed domestic violence. The panel was made up of professional advocates; Special Crimes Detective Jennifer Baron, former Chesapeake Commonwealth

Attorney’s domestic violence prosecutor Attorney Bridget Ambrosio, trauma therapist Jerrica Newsome , and USN Master Chief Michael Royster.

Survivors of abuse; Jennifer Elyse Mutchler-Babu, Michael Jasey and Himes shared powerful testimonies with an audience at Greenbrier Public Library.

” I speak as a survivor of domestic violence. I know what it’s like to feel like your voice doesn’t matter like you’re not supposed to speak up. If you do, you won’t be believed, and you’ll be judged. So, I think it’s important to create spaces like this where survivors are able to share their voice in a safe space,” said Himes, G.R.O.W. CEO.

Himes organized Bridge the Gap: A Community Conversation with nine categories; including the criminal justice system, military, media, impacts on family, and mental health.

“We are coming together for a conversation to break the silence, to break those misconceptions and those stigmas,” said Himes. “While domestic violence impacts us all. It doesn’t matter the gender, the race, [or] the background. There are unique challenges that people of different demographics and populations face as it relates to getting out of that situation.”

‘Bridge the Gap: A Community Conversation‘ is part three of G.R.O.W foundations panel series, followed by ‘Bridge the Gap: The Other Side of the Story’ and ‘Bridge the Gap: Meet Me in the Middle.’

10 On Your Side weekend anchor and reporter Kiahnna Patterson was invited as a guest moderator.