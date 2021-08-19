Domestic violence survivor empowerment ‘Square Up’ boxing event in Chesapeake this Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Girls Recognizing Our Worth foundation (GROW) is hosting a domestic violence survivor and empowerment event this weekend in Chesapeake.

The event is called ‘Square Up: Surviving the Ring & Yourself.’ It’s a workshop to celebrate people who survived abuse and hope to thrive in society.

Niesha Himes, the host, is an abuse survivor. Himes now advocates against abuse and created the non-profit GROW. The event will provide lunch, personal boxing training and guest speakers/survivors of abuse.

The keynote speaker, Christy Martin, is an abuse survivor, world champion boxer and founder of Christy’s Champs. Another speaker is Brian King, a childhood and domestic abuse survivor, veteran and fitness model.

It’s set to happen August 21 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at MatchBout boxing fitness, 820 Greenbrier Circle, Suite 15 in Chesapeake. Admission is $25.

Buy tickets here.