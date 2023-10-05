HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In honor of the month, events will be hosted around the area throughout October.

Events began this week with local organizations on the Peninsula and Southside hosting candlelight vigils.

9th Annual Women Against Violence Luncheon

On Friday, Oct. 6, Samaritan House is hosting a luncheon in Virginia Beach. It will be at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center at 11:30 a.m. Jazmine Smith will be this year’s keynote speaker. Click here for more information and to get tickets.

Fill the Closet Event

The HER Shelter is hosting the event on Oct. 6-7. Drop-offs will be at the times listed below at 1900 Columbus Ave. in Portsmouth.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon

Take a look at accepted items in the flyer below. Email deborah@hershelter.com for more information.

Avalon Center Donations

Collections end on Friday, Oct. 6 for the Avalon Center. Items needed are listed on the flyer below. To donate, click here to find out more.

Domestic Violence Awareness Prayer Breakfast

On Saturday, Oct. 7 the breakfast will be held at the Enoch Baptist Church located at 5641 Herbert Moore Rd. in Virginia Beach. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon. OAG and YWCA are hosting the event. Click here to register for the event.

Domestic Violence Awareness Fashion Show

On Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. the Grove Church is hosting Fashion Show with A Purpose. The guest speaker will be Shan Foster, former NBA player and author. Proceeds from the event will support survivors of domestic violence. The event is open to the public.

YWCA Events at NSU

The YWCA South Hampton Roads will host panels at Norfolk State University during the month.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 participate in the Intersectionality & Cultural Humility Workshop. It will take place at 6 p.m. It will be interactive and educational. At the event, learn more about themes of anti-racism and building a stronger, safer and more equitable community.

On Thursday, Oct. 19 join them for Black, Blue & Purple: Racial Disparities in Domestic Violence. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The panel will run from 6-8 p.m. at Brown Memorial Hall, 700 Parks Ave.

According to the event, the panel will “discover holistic and root-cause solutions to curbing domestic violence we see in our communities.” Featured panelists include Stephanie Howard, Ph.D., (Norfolk State University,) Neisha Himes (G.R.O.W. Foundation,) Kristen Pine (YWCA,) and Courtney Pierce (Samaritan House.)

Paint 757 Purple

On Friday, Oct. 19 Samaritan House will host the event. They ask the community to join them to “take a stand against violence and raise awareness and funds in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” During the event, wear purple and visit on of the partner businesses to “Paint 757 Purple.” The campaign began in 2017 and has received support from over 70 businesses.

NNPD Domestic Violence Walk for Awareness

On Friday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. walk to end domestic violence at City Center. Participants are encouraged to wear purple to the walk to show support. The flyer for the event with more information is below.

Later this month, Genieve Shelter will host a domestic violence awareness gala. More details to come.