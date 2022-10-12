CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Dollar Tree Inc. is looking to hire associates for full-time and part-time positions during it hiring event on October 19.

According to a press release, the hiring event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

Some available positons include Sales Associates, Customer Service Representatives, Stockers, Assistant Store Managers and Store Managers.

For those who would like to apply, text “DOLLAR” to 58046 or visit the Dollar Tree or Family Dollar website. Visit either Dollar Tree Inc. website to see a full list of participating locations.