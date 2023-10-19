IVOR, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton deputies are investigating a robbery at a Dollar General in Ivor.
Deputies say it happened around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the store on Broadwater Road and General Mahone Boulevard.
The suspects, a black male around 6 feet tall and another around 5 feet 8 inches tall, demanded money and then left on foot in the direction of Brown’s Avenue, deputies say, and one was armed with a pistol.
Detectives believe the small dark colored sedan pictured was also possibly involved.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Det. M. Green at 757-653-2100.