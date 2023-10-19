IVOR, Va. (WAVY) — Southampton deputies are investigating a robbery at a Dollar General in Ivor.

Deputies say it happened around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday at the store on Broadwater Road and General Mahone Boulevard.

One of the Ivor Dollar General robbery suspects (Courtesy of Southampton County Sheriff’s Office) One of the Ivor Dollar General robbery suspects (Courtesy of Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects, a black male around 6 feet tall and another around 5 feet 8 inches tall, demanded money and then left on foot in the direction of Brown’s Avenue, deputies say, and one was armed with a pistol.

Detectives believe the small dark colored sedan pictured was also possibly involved.

The sedan that was possibly involved (Courtesy of Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Det. M. Green at 757-653-2100.