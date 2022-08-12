NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Shy’Quan Dodson tossed the handgun from one of three cars that drove away from the scene in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue back on July 18, 2021, after officers saw multiple people shooting at each other. No injuries were reported in the shootout.

Dodson was later arrested after a pursuit when his car crashed in Portsmouth.

The Department of Justice says photos on Dodson’s phone showed him holding the weapon, a Glock Model I9X with an attached 3D printed conversion device, and a primer residue test showed he had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a gun. He also discussed the buying and selling of machine gun conversion kits, prosecutors say.

Court filings also show Dodson is a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, the DOJ said.