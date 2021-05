WAKEFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A dog is recovering from a wounded paw and side following a shooting on Wilson Ave.

On the night of Tuesday, May 25, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call saying a dog had been shot.

10 On Your Side reached out to the sheriff’s office and animal control for more information.

They are still looking for the suspect who fired the shot.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at 434-246-5000.