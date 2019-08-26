Dog owner charged with animal cruelty in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A dog owner is facing charges in Newport News after his animals were discovered suffering from heat distress, according to police.

Police and Animal Control were called to the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive the afternoon of August 23 in reference to an unruly individual. While en route, police were advised a pet owner at that location had two dogs in his vehicle and that one was unresponsive.

Both dogs were transported to the Peninsula Animal Referral Center where they were treated for heat distress. The temperature outside was above 87 degrees.

Police charged their owner, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith, of New York, with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal cruelty.