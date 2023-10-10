NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A dog had to be humanely euthanized after it was found in Newport News with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Newport News Animal Welfare says it responded to a report of a canine shot in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive, off Forrest Drive near Jefferson Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found the brindle/pit bull-type dog with the apparent gunshot wound.

It was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, but ended up having to be put down due to the severity of the injury.

There’s no other information in the case at this time, including a suspect, but anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to contact the Newport News Animal Welfare Division at (757) 933-8953 or animalwelfare@nnva.gov.