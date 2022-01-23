UPDATE – Here’s what local schools are planning for Tuesday, January 25:
- All Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be operating on normal scheduled on Tuesday, January 25.
- Norfolk Public Schools will be operating on normal schedules on Tuesday, January 25.
- Currituck County Schools will open one-hour late on Tuesday, January 25.
- Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 25.
- Buses will begin their morning routes two hour later than the regularly scheduled time.
- Camden County Public Schools – Delayed two hours for students and staff January 25.
- Gates County Public Schools – Delayed one hour Tuesday, January 25.
- Perquimans County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 25.
- Portsmouth Public School will operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, January 25.
Previous Coverage:
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — After Hampton Roads and parts of northeast North Carolina saw several inches of snow and ice, local schools districts are shifting their schedules for Monday, January 24.
These shifts include fully-remote learning or even cancellations.
As we hear of schedule changes, 10 On Your Side will post them below. You can find the latest school and business closing information at this link. If you have a Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system code and need to issue a closing notification, you can log in here.
This post will continue to be updated as more schools make their decisions.
Accomack
- Accomack County Public Schools will open two hours late on Monday, January 24.
Chesapeake
- Chesapeake Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Students and ten-month employees do not report to buildings.
- 12-month employees should report to work in-person following a two-hour delay.
Franklin
- Franklin City Public Schools and central office will open two hours later than usual on Monday, January 24.
Hampton
- Hampton City Schools will be in-person and operate on-time on Monday, January 24.
Isle of Wight County
- Isle of Wight County Schools will be closed for students, ten-month and eleven-month employees on Monday, January 24.
- Twelve-month employees should report to work on time, or contact their supervisor if road conditions in their area are not safe for travel.
Newport News
- Newport News Public Schools will be in-person and operate on-time on Monday, January 24.
Norfolk
- Norfolk Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Non-essential personnel should plan to work remotely.
- Essential personnel should report as advised by the administration.
- Old Dominion University will resume regular operations and reopen on Monday, January 24.
- Tidewater Community College will resume remote work and learning at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 24.
- Selected workforce and career and technical classes scheduled to be held in-person will resume at 10 a.m.
Portsmouth
- Portmouth City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 24. That includes all schools and administrative offices.
Poquoson
- Poquoson City Public Schools will be operating on a normal schedule on Monday, January 24.
- It will be an ‘A day’ for high school students.
Suffolk
- Suffolk Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Cafeteria Workers, Custodians, Building and SAO staff should arrive tomorrow at normal time.
- Office staff and other departmental staff may arrive no later than a two-hour delay if road conditions are not safe.
Virginia Beach
- VBCPS had an asynchronous learning day on Monday, January 24.
- All before and after school activities are cancelled, including those run by Parks and Rec.
North Carolina
- Camden County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Currituck County Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Non-essential staff should report with a two-hour delay, under option one.
- Essential staff (group A) should report to work on time or contact their direct supervisor if unable to do so safe
- Edenton-Chowan Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools announced a remote learning day for Monday, January 24. There will be no after school/evening activities.
- Gates County Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
- Hertford County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.
City Offices
- Virginia
- All Chesapeake city facilities, including courts, will operate on their normal schedules on Monday, January 24.
- Norfolk officials say all city offices will resume normal operating hours Monday, January 24.
- All Portsmouth city offices will resume normal operating hours Monday, January 24.
- Friday trash routes that were not collected will be picked up on Monday. Any delays on Monday or Tuesday will be picked up the following day.
- Virginia Beach will resume normal city operations at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 24.
- North Carolina
- Currituck County government offices will be opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 24.
- All Perquimans County offices will be opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24.
