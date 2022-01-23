UPDATE – Here’s what local schools are planning for Tuesday, January 25:

Previous Coverage:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — After Hampton Roads and parts of northeast North Carolina saw several inches of snow and ice, local schools districts are shifting their schedules for Monday, January 24.

These shifts include fully-remote learning or even cancellations.

As we hear of schedule changes, 10 On Your Side will post them below. You can find the latest school and business closing information at this link. If you have a Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system code and need to issue a closing notification, you can log in here.

This post will continue to be updated as more schools make their decisions.

Accomack

Accomack County Public Schools will open two hours late on Monday, January 24.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Students and ten-month employees do not report to buildings. 12-month employees should report to work in-person following a two-hour delay.

Franklin

Franklin City Public Schools and central office will open two hours later than usual on Monday, January 24.

Hampton

Hampton City Schools will be in-person and operate on-time on Monday, January 24.

Isle of Wight County

Isle of Wight County Schools will be closed for students, ten-month and eleven-month employees on Monday, January 24. Twelve-month employees should report to work on time, or contact their supervisor if road conditions in their area are not safe for travel.

Newport News

Newport News Public Schools will be in-person and operate on-time on Monday, January 24.

Norfolk

Norfolk Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Non-essential personnel should plan to work remotely. Essential personnel should report as advised by the administration.

will resume regular operations and reopen on Monday, January 24. Tidewater Community College will resume remote work and learning at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 24. Selected workforce and career and technical classes scheduled to be held in-person will resume at 10 a.m.

Portsmouth

Portmouth City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 24. That includes all schools and administrative offices.

Poquoson

Poquoson City Public Schools will be operating on a normal schedule on Monday, January 24. It will be an ‘A day’ for high school students.

Suffolk

Suffolk Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Cafeteria Workers, Custodians, Building and SAO staff should arrive tomorrow at normal time. Office staff and other departmental staff may arrive no later than a two-hour delay if road conditions are not safe.

Virginia Beach

VBCPS had an asynchronous learning day on Monday, January 24. All before and after school activities are cancelled, including those run by Parks and Rec.



North Carolina

Camden County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.

will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools announced a remote learning day for Monday, January 24. There will be no after school/evening activities.

will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24. Hertford County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Monday, January 24.

City Offices

Virginia All Chesapeake city facilities, including courts, will operate on their normal schedules on Monday, January 24. Norfolk officials say all city offices will resume normal operating hours Monday, January 24. All Portsmouth city offices will resume normal operating hours Monday, January 24. Friday trash routes that were not collected will be picked up on Monday. Any delays on Monday or Tuesday will be picked up the following day. Virginia Beach will resume normal city operations at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 24.

North Carolina Currituck County government offices will be opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 24. All Perquimans County offices will be opening at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24.

