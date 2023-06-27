HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this WAVY Digital Desk conversation, Host Sarah Goode speaks to Fred Dobbs, Chair and Professor of Ocean and Earth Sciences at Old Dominion University about his experience with submersibles. Watch the live conversation at 1:30 p.m. in the video player on this page.

Throughout Dobbs career, he has taken numerous dives on different submersibles including, Pisces V, Alvin, and Johnson SeaLink. The trips were research-based, some focused on collecting bacteria or sediment.

In the conversation, learn about what it takes to prepare for a dive, participate on a submersible, and more.

WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode will have more updates this afternoon.