Diamond Grove Baptist Church delivers care packages to the elderly

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Pastor Quentin Franklin and his team from Diamond Grove Baptist Church spent all day Saturday putting together care packages and delivering them to the elderly.

The packages included essential items to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the items were toilet paper, water, bread, Gatorade, produce, and non-perishable foods.

Included in their stops, the team brought packages to the Emergency Staff and Ambulatory Staff at Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin.

Diamond Grove Baptist Church Delivers care packages for the elderly. (Photo courtesy Pastor Quentin D. Franklin)

