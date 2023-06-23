VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -The Department of Human Services will be offering free HIV testing in honor of National HIV Testing Day.

The free HIV testing will take place on June 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DHS Administration Building, located at 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Rapid tests will be available for participants 13-64 years old. These tests will be administered in a private screening area, and results will be available within one minute. No appointments are necessary.

The first National HIV Testing Day was held in 1995, with the goal of encouragingto encourage people to get tested and know their status. The DHS has participated in the initiative since 1999, and the theme for this year’s observance is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step”.

Free HIV testing is provided year-round through DHS Wellness and Prevention Services. Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 258 N. Witchduck Road, Suite 2D. To schedule an appointment outside of National HIV Testing Day call 757-385-0811.