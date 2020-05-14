Despite coronavirus concerns, now is a good time to go to college, economist says

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — High school seniors who are missing out on so much right now (graduations, proms, etc.) now face the possibility of missing out on another milestone: move-in day at college.

The current economy is also adding a new level of stress for some considering how they will pay for their higher education.

Old Dominion University economics professor Robert McNabb cautions the class of 2020, before you decide to delay college, consider where you want to be in four years.

“High school graduates need to think a little bit longer term, and that’s hard right now.”

To help with the decision-making process McNabb shared a history lesson based on the 2008 Great Recession.

“Well it turns out that those high school graduates who decided to go to college in the fall of ’08 entered the job market that was really recovered by 2012, 2013,” McNab told WAVY.

“Now is actually, probably a very good time to go because you won’t be participating in an economy where a lot of people are searching for jobs,” he added.

Most colleges and universities are freezing tuition rates this year, and while future tuition increases will depend, McNabb said, on funding from the government and what the coronavirus does in the next year or so, students borrowing money for the 2020 to 2021 year will pay much lower interest rates.

Undergrad Stafford loans will be down 4 1/2% from the 2019-2020 school year.

“You may be much better off taking a lower interest student loan today then to wait a year or two when interest rates start to rise again,” McNabb said.

Consider also, McNabb said, that among those who take a gap year, 10-20% do not ever return to the classroom. Plus, he added, a gap year now probably would just mean sitting at home with your parents.