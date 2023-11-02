NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Between Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, Quinton Park, in New Kent County, was vandalized by an unknown amount of people, deputies said.

Facilities and multiple pieces of equipment were subjected to this vandalism. Thousands of dollars worth of damages were caused as a result to this incident, deputies said.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500. You may also submit information through our mobile app, your local law enforcement agency or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.