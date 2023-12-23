MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Dec. 23, around 8 a.m., an SUV went off the road and hit a deputy’s car in Mathews County, deputies said.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s deputy was in a marked patrol car running stationary radar off of the side of Twiggs Ferry Road in the Dutton area. The SUV struck the rear of the deputy’s car, entrapping the deputy.

Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff’s Office

The driver and the deputy are both OK, but the vehicles are believed to be totaled. The accident is under investigation.