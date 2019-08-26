Deputies investigating reports of watermelon thefts in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Chowan County, North Carolina are investigating reports of recent watermelon thefts.

Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pickup truck seen in the Rocky Hock area of the county. This truck was reportedly used in recent thefts.

Be on the look out for this vehicle. The truck has been seen in the Rocky Hock area reportedly stealing watermelons. If you see the truck please call 911 or our non emergency number 252-482-8484. Posted by Chowan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2019

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office released photos on Monday of the truck as well as suspects seen on security cameras.

Anyone who sees this truck is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number at 252-482-8484.