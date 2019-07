SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. (WAVY) – Southampton County deputies say an 18-year-old tried to solicit a minor.

Investigators charged Corey Foster, of Woodbridge, with two offenses, including taking indecent liberties with children.

According to the sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in June after a school resource officer learned a student had received sexually explicit messages.

Deputies arrested Foster Monday after he allegedly visited Southampton County to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.