Department of health urges caution due to sewage spill at Shingle Creek, Nansemond River in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is recommending caution for people who are doing recreational activities in the area of Shingle Creek and the Nansemond River in Suffolk after a sewer main break.

VDH says the damaged main was found on Thursday, April 29, and they’re recommending caution in the vicinity of Shingle Creek and from its confluence with the Nansemond River (below Route 32 and Main Street) to the confluence of the Western Branch of the Nansemond River (near Sack Point).

VDH says the damaged main is adjacent to a Norfolk Southern railroad line and it’s hard to reach due to the surrounding landscape. Repairs are currently underway however.

About 100,000 gallons of sewage is spilling each day, however VDH says at this time shellfish growing areas downstream are not impacted. Bacteria levels that could pose a health risk are currently below advisory thresholds.

VDH still recommends people avoid contact with water where there is a foul odor or dead fish/discolored water. If you do make contact with the water, wash quickly with soap and water. If you have any illness, contact a medical care provider.