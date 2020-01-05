Demonstrators gather in Norfolk to protest war on Iran

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is continuing to cover rising tensions in the middle east after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general.

The targeted attack on General Qasem Solmeini has sparked concerns that the United States is inching closer to war with Iran.

Saturday evening, President Trump said the U.S. has targeted 52 Iranian sites, should Iran retaliate against the United States.

Saturday, thousands of people coast to coast turned out to protest a possible war in Iran.

The Associated Press reported demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s killing of an Iranian general and decision to send thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East.

One of those protests happened here in Hampton Roads.

Slowly but surely a few dozen people showed up at Town Point Park tonight to protest any sort of war or terrorism or violence that may come from the actions against Iran this week.

People like Scott Harris are criticizing President Trump’s decision to authorize the killing of Iran’s top general with an airstrike.

“I know that we have to defend ourselves in this country but you know this doesn’t feel right,” said Harris.

Sheela Fortaer feels the same way.

“We should not be doing this on so many levels,” She said wants her voice heard. “No war, absolutely no war, this is crazy, this should not be happening,” Fortaer said.

War has not been officially declared by anyone. President Trump addressed those claims earlier this week.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war, “said President Trump.

He said these actions will do more to protect than anything else.

“Soleimani has been perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last 20 years. What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved,” said President Trump.

While the world and our nation wait to see what happens next, these Norfolk residents chant, march, and pray for safety.

Iran’s leaders have declared harsh retaliation for the airstrike.

President Trump said the US is prepared for any response from Iran.



