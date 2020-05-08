Delta suspends flights from Newport News/Williamsburg airport temporarily

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in Delta temporarily suspending all of its air service out of Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

The airport (PHF) said the Department of Transportation is allowing airlines to consolidate its service under the CARES Act — which provides relief to residents and businesses affected by COVID-19 — if multiple airports near each other serve the “same point.”

The order with the Department of Transportation cites some concerns from airport councils and executive groups, which voiced concern that airlines’ ability to consolidate service may result in smaller airports that are near big airports losing service all together.

Before the pandemic, Delta flew three times each day to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, with each flight averaging up to 90 percent “load factors.”

PHF served the Peninsula and Hampton Roads with up to 13 flights each day nonstop to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Charlotte.

