NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a deck fire at Cap’n Ron’s in Ocean View on Friday morning.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says it got a call reporting the fire at 8:44 a.m. and found the deck on fire when they arrived at the local bar on Chesapeake Street.

Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out quickly and save the structure from any major damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation. The bar was closed at the time.