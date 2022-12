NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon.

Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are closed pending debris removal.

The city advises drivers to take Bank Street to Freemason Street to arrive at Monticello Avenue, while pedestrians should use the south side of Charlotte Street.