CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A death has been reported after a crash Friday morning on I-64 near the Bowers Hill Interchange in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police say eastbound traffic on I-64 in the area has been stopped in the meantime and will remain closed for the investigation. VDOT is rerouting traffic.

There’s no information about the cause of the crash, but a photo shared by a viewer shows a tractor-trailer partially over a guardrail. A dump truck was also next to the truck.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.