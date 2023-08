DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway in Dare County after a man was found dead inside a home on Hatteras.

Dare County deputies say they found Luther Dudley Burrus III’s body when they responded to Kohler Drive just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner also responded and will conduct an autopsy later this week, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who might have information in the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office as the investigation continues.