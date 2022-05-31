GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive person was pulled from a house fire in Gloucester County on Tuesday and pronounced dead.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says they responded just before 6 a.m. to the 3300 block of Maple Street in Hayes and found the unidentified person inside the home. The person was taken outside and pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was later marked under control and they were working with arson investigators at Virginia State Police.

The victim’s body will be taken to the medical examiner in Norfolk to determine the cause of death.

No other details have been shared but the case is under investigation and the victim’s name will be released after family notification.