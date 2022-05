GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gates County are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday night on Route 37 in Gatesville.

When contacted by WAVY, Sheriff Ray Campbell Gates County did not have the exact location where the body was found, but said the call came in around 11:15 p.m.

Campbell said the person was female, but did not specify an age or cause of death.

He said more information would be available soon.