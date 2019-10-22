DEA accepting vaping products during National Drug Take Back Day

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up this weekend, and for the first time, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations.

James City County Police tweeted out the change on Monday with more details about its take back program.

For the first time, DEA will now accept vaping devices & cartridges at any of its drop off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. For more information about the Drug Take Back event this weekend, please visit our website. #DrugTakeBackhttps://t.co/t5eY12jJfe pic.twitter.com/EZIs109BiY — James City County Police (@jccpolice) October 21, 2019

The department says on Saturday October 26, the DEA will join officers at the drug take back site at the James City County Law Enforcement Center located at 4600 Opportunity Way.



They will be collecting dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



The program is anonymous and no questions will be asked.

What cannot be accepted are intravenous solutions, liquid medications, over-the-counter medicine, injectables, and needles. Marijuana and methamphetamines will also not be accepted.

For more details about the drug take back event in James City County click here: https://jamescitycountyva.gov/

To find a drug take back location in your city, just enter your zip code, county, city, or state here: https://takebackday.dea.gov/